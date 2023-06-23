Dem Sen. Booker Dances Around Biden Questions on CNN

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., danced around a question Tuesday on if President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, got off easy in his Department of Justice probe.

Talking with CNN's Chris Wallace, Booker said he did not know "the particulars" of the case headed by the United States Attorney's office for the District of Delaware and was not following the "details" closely.

"I'm a person who has a lot of suspicion about a justice system that I think is still working its way to be justice for all. So, I don't know the particulars of this case. I have not followed the details," the senator admitted.

He also suggested that some DOJ officials involved in the investigation were probably appointed by former President Donald Trump and, "like many prosecutors, are going after it with vigor."

"I think justice has taken its course," Booker declared, citing the deal, which included Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors and one felony firearms charge, likely in exchange for no prison time.

While Booker said he believes there is a serious "two-tiered justice system" for rich and poor Americans, he denied, when alluded to by Wallace, that there could potentially be one for Democrats and Republicans.

"Absolutely not," Booker said of the suggestion. "Especially the way that I think President Biden has tried to restore legitimacy to the Justice Department."

The senator then commended Biden's selection of Merrick Garland as attorney general, someone he said he believes has "a lot of respect on both sides of the aisle."

His comments arrive as congressional Republicans have slammed the Biden administration for allegedly weaponizing the federal government against conservatives, noting the double standard in the case of Hunter Biden and Trump.

The former president was indicted by a federal district court in Miami earlier this month after a referral by DOJ special counsel John L. Smith on 37 charges related to the harboring of sensitive files at his residence, Mar-a-Lago.