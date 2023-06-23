×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cory booker | hunter biden | plea deal | doj

Dem Sen. Booker Dances Around Biden Questions on CNN

By    |   Friday, 23 June 2023 04:31 PM EDT

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., danced around a question Tuesday on if President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, got off easy in his Department of Justice probe.

Talking with CNN's Chris Wallace, Booker said he did not know "the particulars" of the case headed by the United States Attorney's office for the District of Delaware and was not following the "details" closely.

"I'm a person who has a lot of suspicion about a justice system that I think is still working its way to be justice for all. So, I don't know the particulars of this case. I have not followed the details," the senator admitted.

He also suggested that some DOJ officials involved in the investigation were probably appointed by former President Donald Trump and, "like many prosecutors, are going after it with vigor."

"I think justice has taken its course," Booker declared, citing the deal, which included Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors and one felony firearms charge, likely in exchange for no prison time.

While Booker said he believes there is a serious "two-tiered justice system" for rich and poor Americans, he denied, when alluded to by Wallace, that there could potentially be one for Democrats and Republicans.

"Absolutely not," Booker said of the suggestion. "Especially the way that I think President Biden has tried to restore legitimacy to the Justice Department."

The senator then commended Biden's selection of Merrick Garland as attorney general, someone he said he believes has "a lot of respect on both sides of the aisle."

His comments arrive as congressional Republicans have slammed the Biden administration for allegedly weaponizing the federal government against conservatives, noting the double standard in the case of Hunter Biden and Trump.

The former president was indicted by a federal district court in Miami earlier this month after a referral by DOJ special counsel John L. Smith on 37 charges related to the harboring of sensitive files at his residence, Mar-a-Lago.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., danced around a question Tuesday on if President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, got off easy in his Department of Justice probe.
cory booker, hunter biden, plea deal, doj
325
2023-31-23
Friday, 23 June 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved