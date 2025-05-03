Ocasio-Cortez Clashes With Critics at Queens Town Hall

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., defended civil liberties and condemned Trump administration immigration policies during a heated town hall Friday in Queens, where protestors interrupted her remarks with criticism over the war in Gaza, The Hill reported.

At a charged town hall meeting in Jackson Heights, Queens, on Friday evening, Ocasio-Cortez denounced President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and cuts to government programs while addressing criticism from protestors over her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Ocasio-Cortez sharply criticized the Trump administration’s effort to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 600,000 Venezuelans. She also denounced recent actions targeting pro-Palestine student protestors on college campuses, framing them as part of a broader attack on civil rights.

“This is anti-immigration, and it is very important that we understand that and cut through the rhetoric and cut through the nonsense because they do not know why America is great, or making America great; our civil liberties and our civil protections are part of what makes America great,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The far-left Democrat warned of a dangerous erosion of foundational American values, accusing the administration of undermining due process and constitutional protections.

“It is eroding and degrading what it means to be an American when we rip up our Constitution and due process,” she said. “And that’s exactly what they’re doing here. We have, of course, attacks on free speech.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal opponent of Trump’s immigration enforcement, singled out Border Czar Tom Homan, challenging him directly. “Come for me,” she said.

In addition to immigration issues, the congresswoman criticized the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) proposed cuts to environmental programs.

“Anything that has to do with the environment is bad and should be cut, and I don’t even think they understood the extent to which this is compromising and hurting people,” she said.

The event was disrupted by a protestor who confronted Ocasio-Cortez over the ongoing war in Gaza.

“I am a healthcare worker, and I want to know what you’re doing about the genocide in Gaza,” a woman shouted during the meeting.

Audience members responded with boos as the protestor continued to yell, calling the congresswoman a “liar” and declaring, “I’m a nurse – shame on you.”

As the woman was escorted out of the event, Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the right to dissent but called for respectful dialogue.

“I welcome people who disagree with me or are super pissed off at me for any issue to come, but we have some ground rules here,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez, representing New York’s 14th Congressional District, has been discussed as a potential presidential contender for 2028.