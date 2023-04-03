×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cornell university | student government | trigger warning

Cornell Rejects Student Proposal for Trigger Warnings

By    |   Monday, 03 April 2023 05:05 PM EDT

Cornell University recently rejected a proposal that had been unanimously approved by the school’s student government to include trigger warnings in the class syllabi for any "traumatic content" they would be studying.

On March 23, the Cornell University Student Assembly voted unanimously to approve a resolution to "require instructors who present graphic traumatic content that may trigger the onset of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to provide advance notice to students and refrain from penalizing students who opt out of exposure to such content."

However, in an email, the school said that it would dismiss the resolution.

"Academic freedom, which is a fundamental principle in higher education, establishes the right of faculty members to determine what they teach in their classrooms and how they teach it, provided that they behave in a manner consistent with professional ethics and competence, and do not introduce controversial matters unrelated to the subject of their course," reads the email, which was obtained by The Daily Caller. "And freedom of inquiry establishes the right of students, researchers, and scholars to select a course of study and research without censure or undue interference."

Valeria Valencia, Cornell Student Assembly president, said in a statement that "Although I embrace the shared governance system of Cornell University, I was disappointed to hear that President Pollack rejected Student Assembly Resolution 31: Mandating Content Warnings for Traumatic Content in the Classroom.

"I disagree with the idea that by implementing content warnings in the classroom, we would be infringing on the principle of academic freedom and freedom of speech. This resolution was created with the intention of supporting students, not anything else. In the future, I hope to see administration, faculty, and students working together to explore this idea and come up with an amicable solution."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Cornell University recently rejected a proposal that had been unanimously approved by the school's student government to include trigger warnings in the class syllabi for any "traumatic content" they would be studying.
cornell university, student government, trigger warning
295
2023-05-03
Monday, 03 April 2023 05:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved