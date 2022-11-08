Cornell Suspends Frat Parties After Alleged Assault, Druggings

Cornell University suspended fraternity parties and social events after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted over the weekend and at least four others were recently drugged at off-campus locations, Business Insider reported.

The decision was initiated by the Interfraternity Council, which governs all IFC-recognized fraternities at Cornell, according to a statement Monday by the university, which added that the incidents reportedly took place at residences affiliated with registered fraternities.

"IFC student leaders made this decision voluntarily Sunday evening after an emergency meeting with staff, and we fully support this necessary pause," said university President Martha Pollack and the vice president of student and campus life, Ryan Lombardi. "Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans."

The police and Cornell are investigating the incident, the statement added.

In the statement, Pollack and Lombardi insisted that social events organized by fraternities will not resume "until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely."

The Ithaca Police Department said the report of sexual assault took place late Saturday night, while the four incidents of drugging occurred between Sept. 24 and Nov. 3, according to The Ithaca Voice.

Sources told the newspaper that there have been apparently six people, all women, who have been taken to the hospital recently after showing signs of being drugged.