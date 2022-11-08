×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cornell | sexual assault | fraternities

Cornell Suspends Frat Parties After Alleged Assault, Druggings

cornell university sign
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:37 AM EST

Cornell University suspended fraternity parties and social events after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted over the weekend and at least four others were recently drugged at off-campus locations, Business Insider reported.

The decision was initiated by the Interfraternity Council, which governs all IFC-recognized fraternities at Cornell, according to a statement Monday by the university, which added that the incidents reportedly took place at residences affiliated with registered fraternities.

"IFC student leaders made this decision voluntarily Sunday evening after an emergency meeting with staff, and we fully support this necessary pause," said university President Martha Pollack and the vice president of student and campus life, Ryan Lombardi. "Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans."

The police and Cornell are investigating the incident, the statement added.

In the statement, Pollack and Lombardi insisted that social events organized by fraternities will not resume "until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely."

The Ithaca Police Department said the report of sexual assault took place late Saturday night, while the four incidents of drugging occurred between Sept. 24 and Nov. 3, according to The Ithaca Voice.

Sources told the newspaper that there have been apparently six people, all women, who have been taken to the hospital recently after showing signs of being drugged. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Cornell University suspended fraternity parties and social events after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted over the weekend and at least four others were recently drugged at off-campus locations, Business Insider reported.
cornell, sexual assault, fraternities
222
2022-37-08
Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved