×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cornel west | peter dauo | 2024 elections | campaign

Cornel West's Presidential Campaign Manager Resigns

By    |   Friday, 27 October 2023 09:01 PM EDT

The longshot 2024 independent presidential candidacy of left-wing scholar and activist Cornel West took a hit Friday when Peter Daou announced he is stepping down as West's campaign manager.

Daou, a former adviser to the Democrat presidential campaigns of John Kerry in 2004 and Hillary Clinton in 2016, had been on the job for a little more than a month. He previously worked on author and spiritual activist Marianne Williamson's 2024 Democratic presidential campaign.

"Working for @CornelWest has been an incredible honor," Daou, 58, a Lebanese American jazz keyboardist, posted Friday on X. "He is one of the great minds of our time, with a lifetime dedicated to the people. A true jazz man.

"Yes, I burnt out and need rest from the extreme stress of two campaigns in one cycle. All while dealing with family health challenges and PTSD from my childhood in a war zone. But my mission of challenging the duopoly continues.

"I left both campaigns (Williamson and West) in much better shape than when I joined, with their highest poll numbers, and their finances stable.

"I'm proud of that and thrilled to have met so many amazing people powering their campaigns."

The latest Suffolk University/USA TODAY national poll released Monday showed West at 4% in a four-way race between President Joe Biden (37%), former President Donald Trump (37%), and independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (13%). With Kennedy out of the picture, the poll showed Trump with a 41%-39% lead over Biden, with West at 7%.

Democrats are worried the candidacies of Kennedy and West will peel votes from Biden and ensure a Trump victory. West's platform courts the party's most liberal voters, calling for, among other things, the abolition of poverty and homelessness, a national $27 minimum wage, a constitutional right to clean air and water, reparations for Black citizens, canceling all student debt, and free tuition for all state and community colleges.

"I am very sorry about the resignation of brother Peter @PeterDaou based on his health," West posted on X. "I sincerely pray for him and his precious family and thank him for his service to my campaign."

In another post on X, Daou indicated Israel's aerial bombardment of Gaza in response to Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7 has affected him physically.

"I'm soul-tired of human violence and brutality," he wrote. "I'm soul-tired of the U.S. enabling and supporting it. My PTSD from growing up in Beirut under constant bombardment is being triggered in a big way by this #genocide. I'm going to take time off and pray on everything."

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The longshot 2024 independent presidential candidacy of left-wing scholar and activist Cornel West took a hit Friday when Peter Daou announced he is stepping down as West's campaign manager.
cornel west, peter dauo, 2024 elections, campaign
427
2023-01-27
Friday, 27 October 2023 09:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved