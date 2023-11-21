×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cornel west | michigan | israel | hamas | war

Cornel West Sees Opportunity for Support in Michigan

By    |   Tuesday, 21 November 2023 03:06 PM EST

Trying to take advantage of President Joe Biden's increasing weakness with voters of color due to his administration's strong support for Israel in its war against Hamas, independent presidential hopeful Cornel West is taking aim at Michigan, where a single percentage point could make the difference for Biden's reelection bid, Politico reported Tuesday.

West told the publication that his campaign will travel to Michigan early next year to gain backing among Arab American voters in Dearborn, "environmental justice advocates" in the majority Black city of Flint, as well as university students and indigenous populations.

West, a Black intellectual who has a long history with Blacks and Arab Americans, said he is well positioned to appeal to these groups.

"We're the only major candidate, I think, who's bringing any kind of sanity and sensitivity to the suffering in Gaza," he said. "Just strikes me that all the other three major candidates are living in a Neolithic Age when it comes to dealing with what's going on in the Middle East. They would take us back, and I'm the only one who would take us forward."

West is optimistic despite experts pointing out that he has a shoestring budget and an unconventional campaign structure.

"I am in no way an ordinary politician," West said. "Therefore, it's a matter of making sure that we have people in place who are willing to be unorthodox and cut against the grain, organizationally, internally and politically and morally."

West, who has been to several pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent weeks, plans to make a stop in Dearborn, a town near Detroit with a significant Arab American population and in collaboration with Jewish Voice for Peace. 

West will also travel to Flint to focus on the town's water crisis and environmental justice issues, make stops at the University of Michigan and Michigan State, and visit the state's remote Upper Peninsula to meet with indigenous populations.

"By speaking to Michiganders, we will be speaking to pretty much the entire country at the same time," said Anthony Karefa Rogers-Wright, West's co-campaign manager. "This is a very critical state. Whoever wins that state is going to be the president."

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Independent presidential hopeful Cornel West is taking aim at Michigan, where a single percentage point could make the difference for Joe Biden's reelection bid, Politico reported Tuesday.
cornel west, michigan, israel, hamas, war
358
2023-06-21
Tuesday, 21 November 2023 03:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved