Corey Lewandowski Joins Trump Campaign

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:47 PM EDT

Corey Lewandowski, who was Donald Trump's onetime campaign manager in 2016, has been hired to this presidential race to advise on matters of delegate and convention process, Trump's campaign told the National Review on Tuesday.

"He's very helpful to me, and he's helpful to the RNC, and the president," Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita told National Review.

Lewandowski has remained a strong ally despite being removed as Trump's first-ever campaign manager in June 2016 and from his role advising a pro-Trump super PAC in 2021.

In 2016, Lewandowski was replaced as campaign chair by Paul Manafort, who stepped down earlier that month from the role that Lewandowski then assumed.

The GOP convention is scheduled for mid-July in Milwaukee.

Corey Lewandowski, who was Donald Trump's onetime campaign manager in 2016, has been hired to this presidential race to advise on matters of delegate and convention process.
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:47 PM
