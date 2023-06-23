Coors Backs Pride Parade Despite Potential Backlash

Molson Coors, owner of Miller and Coors brands of beers, isn't budging on its support for LGBTQ events, Axios reported.

The company is the title sponsor of The Coors Light Denver Pride Parade scheduled for Sunday. The company's unwavering support came as Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light lost its top spot in the U.S. beer market to Constellation Brands' Modelo Especial, after backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The brief partnership with Mulvaney had sparked calls for a boycott against Bud Light.

Despite the backlash to one of its competitors, Molson Coors is standing firm.

Axios reported that Molson Coors declined to discuss its sponsorship of the parade. However, spokesperson Adam Collins said in a statement that the company has sponsored the parade for decades and will continue to support LGBTQ pride "for decades to come."

A group called Denver Pride is quoted by the Independent Journal Review as saying: "Molson Coors has proudly earned a perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, which measure companies' internal LGBTQ+ policies and external practices."