Massive White Shark Bears Down on N.C. Outer Banks

Thursday, 12 June 2025 03:41 PM EDT

Scientists call him Contender. He's the largest white shark ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, and he's making his way toward North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The last telemetry recording showed the big shark a short distance off Pamlico Sound along the state's coast, about 100 miles south of Norfolk, Virginia.

The website Ocearch tracks the shark and shows that the ocean predator has been prowling offshore for a few days.

The shark was tagged off the Florida coast on Jan. 17. Ocearch said Contender will be a valuable part of ocean research now that he's been tagged.

"The SPOT tag deployed on Contender will provide valuable real-time data for approximately five years, helping us track his movements and understand his migration patterns," the website stated.

During tagging, Ocearch said biologicals were also taken, "including urogenital material, which are currently being analyzed."

Contender is not the largest white shark recorded, but he is within the boundaries of the Atlantic. Contender's length was recorded at just under 14 feet, and he weighed an estimated 1,653 pounds.

The shark is named after a company that sponsors the website's research.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 12 June 2025 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

