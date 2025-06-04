Consumers Urged to Stand Firm Against 'Woke' Companies

A conservative consumer advocacy group is urging its followers to call companies that have maintained their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and "shame them" into abandoning the practice.

Consumers' Research posted a memo to its tens of thousands of followers on Wednesday and provided the numbers for Delta, Apple, Microsoft, Costco, and Sephora as part of its "woke report."

Following a detailed list of the companies' recent statements, the group urged its members to "demand they stop pushing discriminatory DEI programs."

"A handful of corporate actors are doubling down on DEI, putting themselves directly at odds with President [Donald] Trump. … It's time to name and shame them," Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild posted on X.

"Despite the public's understandable revulsion at the racist DEI agenda, these companies are choosing to double down on woke discriminatory behavior," Hild told his members. "Examples include imposing racial hiring quotas, excluding qualified applicants from brand incubation programs because of their skin color, and conferring hefty DEI-related bonuses to executives. It is all blatant racial discrimination and should be treated as such."

Hild called out Delta's chief external affairs officer, Peter Carter, for continuing to push diversity over safety when he said earlier in the year, "DEI is about talent. … We are steadfast in our commitment because we think they are actually critical to our business."

While some companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Meta have dialed back their diversity efforts in the first few months of the second Trump administration, others have continued to support DEI mandates.

The biggest offender appears to be Costco, which continued to reward its executives with bonuses for meeting DEI hiring goals. In March, the company doubled down on its hiring practices after more than 98% of its shareholders voted down a proposal that would have required the company to assess the risks of its DEI efforts.

Sephora, meanwhile, has proclaimed itself the "the Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Champion in the retail industry" and states that it actively promotes products made by "founders who are people of color."

Consumers' Research has gone through many iterations since its founding in 1929. In 2021, the organization began its most recent efforts to initiate campaigns against corporations that hold left-of-center positions on social issues, according to Influence Watch.