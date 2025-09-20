WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: consumer | spending | income | americans

Consumer Spending Slows Among Low-Income Americans

Saturday, 20 September 2025 04:45 PM EDT

Consumer spending is showing signs of slowing, specifically among low-income Americans, which is a concerning sign for the economy, reports The Washington Post.

Spending at U.S. retailers jumped 0.6% last month, more than double economists’ expectations of 0.2%, according to Commerce Department data released earlier this week. But consumers in the top 10% of the income distribution accounted for 49% of total spending in the second quarter, the highest level since Moody’s Analytics began collecting the data in 1989.

“U.S. consumer spending is not just softening overall, it’s doing so in a fragmented way … and that’s a real problem,” Claire Li, a Moody’s vice president of credit strategy, told the Post.

“If the benefits and the pressures are not shared broadly, then we’re not looking at a balanced or a healthy state of the U.S. consumer base.”

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CNN the economy’s prospects “are tethered to the fortunes and spending of the well-to-do.

“If [the top-earners] turn more cautious in their spending, for whatever reason, the economy will suffer a recession,” he said. That could happen if there were a significant correction in stock prices, he added.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 20 September 2025 04:45 PM
