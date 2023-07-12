Ultra Right Beer Ad Takes Swipe at Woke Schools

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, the self-described "100% Woke-Free American Beer" whose popularity skyrocketed after Bud Light's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, released a new, movie-themed advertisement Wednesday that hits hard at woke school systems.

In a parody of the 1977 blockbuster "Smokey and the Bandit," starring Burt Reynolds as a race car driver helping bootleggers transport beer across state lines, the ad states the company will donate a portion of beer sales to the 1776 Project, a political action committee devoted to electing school board members nationwide who want to reform the public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history. The 1776 Project posted the ad on its Twitter account.

"Woke corporations have spent years quietly funding woke garbage that's now spilling into our schools," said Conservative Dad CEO Seth Weathers, who plays the part of Reynolds in the ad and even drives a replica of the black Pontiac Trans Am used in the movie. "But we're not going to beg them to stop anymore. Instead, Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer is going to fund our own programs.

"That's why we're donating a portion of sales to the 1776 Project, to overthrow the blue-haired, woke school board members and replace them with normal people like us."

The more than two-minute ad features a "woke beer smokey," a spot-on impersonation of Jackie Gleason's character Sheriff Buford T. Justice, in high-speed pursuit of a "conservative dad with a load of Ultra Right beer." The ad is titled "Smokey and the Conservative Dad."

"It's me, a fed-up American who had enough of the woke beer companies and decided to do something about it," Weathers said in the opening of the ad.

Weathers began Ultra Right in April after the Bud Light-Mulvaney controversy broke, with boycotts spreading across the nation against Anheuser-Busch's iconic label. According to Fox News Business, Ultra Right surpassed $1 million in sales less than two weeks after its launch. Meanwhile, Bud Light has gone from the nation's top-selling beer brand to no longer in the top 10.