Congressional Leadership Fund Shells Out $37 Million on Ad Blitz

Just over two months before the midterm elections, the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) — the super PAC endorsed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — purchased another $37 million in TV time.

According to Axios, $9 of every $10 spent on the ad buy will target seats carried by President Joe Biden in 2020. It's an aggressive response to rising speculation that Democrats will find a way to retain their tenuous hold on the House.

As Democrats dabble in election alchemy, hoping that voter anger over abortion rights will translate into votes, Republicans are hoping that voter anxiety surrounding kitchen table issues will work to their advantage.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been managing expectations in recent days, cautioning that his party might not recapture the Senate, as previously expected.

Though the Senate might be more of a question mark, Republicans are still confident that they can win a majority in the House. To that end, CLF is redoubling its efforts, even in areas that Biden won by double digits.

"Republicans are in great position to win the House and we're adding more firepower to the arsenal we need to make it a reality," CLF President Dan Conston told Axios.

The $37 million in new spending comes in addition to the $125 million the organization announced in April.

New investments, according to Axios, include Texas' 34th Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Mayra Flores flipped the seat in a special election, but where redistricting now favors her Democrat opponent Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Another race CLF is investing in is between Republican Mike Lawler and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

The GOP super PAC is also bolstering its presence in four districts in California, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Having already spent more than $100 million on TV and digital ads this cycle, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's PAC has another $20 million ad buy in the works for the final weeks of the campaign, according to Axios.

On Friday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee took out $24 million in reservations in its latest ad buy, with a small portion earmarked to target Republican seats.

Biden's approval ratings, while still low, are showing signs of upward movement amid Democrat legislative gains and the president's recent student loan forgiveness decision.

Consumers have also begun to see some relief with falling prices at the gas pump.