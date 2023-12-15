Black Caucus Urges Corporations to Recommit to DEI

The Congressional Black Caucus this week issued a letter asking corporations that pledged to address racial economic inequalities after the 2020 murder of George Floyd to provide an update on their efforts.

In a corporate accountability letter, first shared with The Hill, the CBC wrote: "Following the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, we witnessed a nationwide response calling for long-overdue justice and accountability. … Following the 2020 protests, many corporations pledged money, resources, and time to address these racial economic inequities across the country.

"In order to move forward and achieve the goals of these commitments we must evaluate where we are now."

The CBC asks the corporations to reaffirm their commitment to to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), to provide updates about their efforts to address racial and economic inequality in the form of a progress report, and to collaborate with the caucus on legislation.

The letter concludes: "These inequities have endured for far too long. It is time for us to forge a partnership focused on true progress. Closing the racial wealth gap and driving Black economic mobility upward requires mutual understanding, trust, and commitment."