House Fails to Cancel Biden Student Loan Plan

The House of Representatives failed to overturn President Joe Biden's veto on a measure that would have overturned his administration's student loan forgiveness program.

In a 221-206 vote Wednesday opposing the veto, House Republicans were forced to shelf their Congressional Review Act resolution after failing to obtain the support of the two-thirds of lawmakers required.

It follows the House and Senate coming together earlier this year, with approval from the Government Accountability Office, to pass a resolution that would have overturned the administration's policy.

Biden had announced his plans in August to provide those earning less than $125,000 as an individual and less than $250,000 as a household up to $10,000 in student debt relief and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

When signing the veto of Congress' measure earlier this month, Biden said he would never apologize "for helping working and middle-class Americans as they recover from" the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I won't back down on helping hard-working folks," Biden said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Biden's administrative plan still faces a tough hurdle in the conservative-majority Supreme Court. However, CNBC noted Wednesday that the high court has taken longer than usual in releasing a decision.

"Given all the moving pieces — and given the case's significance — I'm not surprised to see it come so late in the term," Steven Schwinn, a law professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, told the network.

Meanwhile, the freeze on student loans will resume in August, pursuant to the Fiscal Responsibility Act debt ceiling agreement that House Republican leadership and the Biden administration backed.

Republicans on the House Education Committee's higher education subpanel have since unveiled legislation they say is "a fiscally responsible, targeted response to the chaos caused by Biden's student loan scam."

"This Republican solution takes important steps to fix the broken student loan system, provide borrowers with clear guidance on repayment, and protect taxpayers from the economic fallout caused by the administration's radical free college agenda," they wrote in a joint statement.