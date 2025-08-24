House Judiciary Brings in Farage to Talk Political Persecution

Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Sept. 3, bringing evidence of his crusade for free speech against what he calls governmental authoritarianism.

Farage will highlight the case of a former nanny sentenced to 31 months in prison for an X post criticizing illegal immigration and complicit politicians — a case that reportedly shocked House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, during his delegation’s trip to the U.K. last week, The Telegraph reported.

The U.K., Farage argues, is proving it is “censoring critics of their failing policies,” echoing concerns Jordan has raised about unconstitutional overreach under former President Joe Biden. Jordan and his delegation outlined their position in an opinion column for "The Telegraph."

"Countries around the world, particularly in Europe, are giving themselves new censorship powers by enacting vague laws that require limitations on free speech online," Jordan wrote alongside Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., and Kevin Kiley, R-Calif.

"Because most of the large tech companies have global content moderation policies, any changes to these policies will affect what content Americans can see and post within the United States, too."

Lucy Connolly, the woman at the center of the controversy, was recently released from prison but is unlikely to attend Jordan’s hearing due to travel restrictions.

The U.K.’s approach to online speech and public safety is being monitored “with great concern” by the White House and allies of President Donald Trump, according to the report.

Connolly's case will be "a very central point of what I'm discussing," Farage told the Telegraph, saying the woman is "now a symbol of Keir Starmer's authoritarian, broken, two-tier Britain."

Connolly, who considered herself a "political prisoner," did hard time for calling for deportations of criminal illegals and threatening complicit politicians for inaction. While she deleted her post, it had already been viewed more than 310,000 times.

The reported message stated: "Set fire to all the f**king hotels full of the b*tches for all I care, while you're at it, take the treacherous government politicians with them," she reportedly wrote.

Jordan's delegation is taking action in the U.S. to protect Americans in the globe's assault on free expression.

"While Europe struggles with a surging migrant crisis and a stagnant economy, it looks to American companies and consumers to bail it out," the three-man delegation wrote. "Instead of fixing these problems, Europe's leaders revert to censoring critics of their failing policies.

"Free speech is a fundamental part of Western democracies. We disagree with the emerging censorship regime in Europe and we hope, for the sake of their citizens, that our European friends rethink their misguided policies.

"European governments are obviously free to set their own laws, but we can't be silent when these laws harm the First Amendment rights of American citizens. We must continue to stand up for free speech here. Our investigation will continue.

"President Trump and Vice-President Vance have also made this threat of European censorship a top priority. We encourage the Trump administration to continue taking all steps to protect Americans' right to free expression online."