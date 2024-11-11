WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: congress | shutdown | extension

Congress Eyes Extending Shutdown Deadline Until March

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 11:13 AM EST

Congress is prepared to extend the Dec. 20 deadline for a government shutdown well past President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as lawmakers are talking about a temporary measure that would fund the government into March, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Such a move would give the Senate enough time to start confirming Trump's Cabinet nominees, and the House ample opportunity to plan tax legislation without the threat of an imminent government shutdown.

A six-month continuing resolution, such as the one proposed by House Speaker Mike Johnson in September, now appears to be the only viable option to keep the government open, according to congressional aides, since there are only 20 planned working days until the shutdown deadline

Democrats are expected to largely accept the proposal, although leaders say they hope to fast-track annual appropriations bills instead of another short-term one.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement that "the results of the election do not change my desire to pass full-year funding bills as soon as possible."

The Connecticut congressman added that "I have been ready to negotiate and believe a deal is possible if my colleagues on the other side of the aisle come to the table."

Even if Republicans control both houses of Congress, Democrats could still have a large role to play in the process because the GOP is likely to have only a narrow House majority and Republicans won't have enough Senate seats to prevent a filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said that "as I've said time and again, in both the majority and the minority, the only way to get things done in the Senate is through bipartisan legislation while maintaining our principles — and the next two years will be no different."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Congress is apparently prepared to extend the Dec. 20 deadline for a government shutdown well past President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as lawmakers are talking about a temporary measure that would fund the government into March, The Washington Post reported.
congress, shutdown, extension
298
2024-13-11
Monday, 11 November 2024 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved