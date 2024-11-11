Congress Eyes Extending Shutdown Deadline Until March

Congress is prepared to extend the Dec. 20 deadline for a government shutdown well past President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as lawmakers are talking about a temporary measure that would fund the government into March, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Such a move would give the Senate enough time to start confirming Trump's Cabinet nominees, and the House ample opportunity to plan tax legislation without the threat of an imminent government shutdown.

A six-month continuing resolution, such as the one proposed by House Speaker Mike Johnson in September, now appears to be the only viable option to keep the government open, according to congressional aides, since there are only 20 planned working days until the shutdown deadline

Democrats are expected to largely accept the proposal, although leaders say they hope to fast-track annual appropriations bills instead of another short-term one.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement that "the results of the election do not change my desire to pass full-year funding bills as soon as possible."

The Connecticut congressman added that "I have been ready to negotiate and believe a deal is possible if my colleagues on the other side of the aisle come to the table."

Even if Republicans control both houses of Congress, Democrats could still have a large role to play in the process because the GOP is likely to have only a narrow House majority and Republicans won't have enough Senate seats to prevent a filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said that "as I've said time and again, in both the majority and the minority, the only way to get things done in the Senate is through bipartisan legislation while maintaining our principles — and the next two years will be no different."