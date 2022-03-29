White House Logs Show 7-Hour Gap in Trump Calls on Jan. 6

White House call logs turned over to the congressional select committee from Jan. 6, 2021, show a seven-hour gap between phone calls made by then President Donald Trump as his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Five people died during and in the immediate aftermath of the protest, including Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol Police, and officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered a stroke and died the next day.

According to the 11 pages of White House logs from that day, handed over to the House select committee on Jan. 6 from the National Archives and published by the Post Tuesday, President Trump made several phone calls through the White House switchboard between 8:23 a.m. and 11:08 a.m. before going to the Oval Office and meeting with close advisers, including his children, Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric.

He placed one more call to "an unidentified person" at 11:17 a.m. before leaving to address a crowd of supporters at the "Save America Rally" on the Ellipse at 11:39 a.m., according to the logs.

Trump then made his remarks at the rally from about noon until 1:17 p.m. and returned to the White House by about 1:20 p.m., according to the documents.

He met with his valet at 1:21 p.m. before going to the Rose Garden at the White House around 4 p.m. to videotape an address to his supporters, asking them to peaceably leave the Capitol, before returning to the Oval Office around 4:07 p.m., the logs showed.

Trump remained in the Oval Office until 6:27 p.m. and then went to the second-floor residence and began making calls again from 6:54 p.m. until 11:41 p.m., the records show.

According to the Post article, the gaps in phone conversations throughout the day is of "intense interest" to the mostly Democrat committee members and could possibly indicate a "cover-up" of some kind, leading members to investigate whether Trump used untraceable "burner phones" to communicate during the gaps.

The Post reported that in a recent court filing, the committee said that it has "a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States" by "obstructing" the electoral vote count by Congress.

In a statement Monday night, Trump told the Post, "I have no idea what a burner phone is; to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term."

In a second statement emailed to supporters, Trump blasted the committee.

"So, the radical left Democrats in Congress and the 'Unselect' Committee continue to seek the destruction of lives of very good people but have no interest in going after the criminals and thugs who cheated like mad dogs on the 2020 presidential election," Trump's statement said. "All the evidence is in and conclusive, but they, and the fake news media, refuse to look at or report it. They call it the 'Big Lie,' but the 'Big Lie' is the exact opposite — they are the liars, they are the cheaters, and they are the ones who are destroying our country at the voting booths, the borders, the gas stations, with our military, our vets, foreign relations, and everywhere else!"