Congress Could Soon Pass New Retirement Rules

If lawmakers pass a major spending package this week, Americans could soon find it easier to accrue retirement savings, according to CNN.

Known as SECURE 2.0, the retirement savings provisions were pulled from a bill that passed in the House and bills that passed two Senate committees.

"Americans deserve dignified retirements after decades of hard work, and our bill is an important step forward," Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said. "We are making significant progress for millions of low- and middle-income workers, who are far less likely to have retirement savings."

These workers often have demanding, physical jobs, and depend solely on their Social Security income. For the first time, millions more workers would access resources for retirement and see federal retirement contributions year after year, even if they have no tax liability."

Here’s what to expect from seven of the federal omnibus spending bill’s provisions, according to a breakdown from the Senate Finance Committee.