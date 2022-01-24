×
Tags: congress | poland | tanks | republicans

US Congressional Republicans Urge Pentagon to Speed Tank Sale to Poland

US Army Abrams tanks are pictured at Mockava railway station in Lithuania on Sept. 5, 2020. (Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty)

Monday, 24 January 2022 05:37 PM

U.S. congressional Republicans on Monday urged the Pentagon to expedite paperwork for the sale of as many as 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks to Poland in an effort to deter Russia, they said in a letter to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

In a letter made public on Monday, three Republicans on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee urged Pentagon leadership to expedite the sale of the weapons "to the maximum extent possible, to help deter Russian aggression."

The letter asked Austin to move the congressional notification process along because of Russia's efforts to "destabilize eastern Europe."

In July, Poland's defense minister said the country would buy 250 U.S. M1A2 Abrams tanks made by General Dynamics worth around $6 billion.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency is responsible for notifying Congress of the foreign military sales. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


