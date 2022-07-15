Senate Republicans Raise Record $173M for Midterms

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has raised $173 million, the most ever in a midterm election at this point, a Friday press release revealed.

In addition to its record total, the NRSC has spent more than $21 million on television advertisements and brought in $25.6 million during this year's second quarter.

The group currently has around $28.5 million in available cash without debt. Concerning donors, they flaunted 24,303 new ones, with an average contribution of $54.78 each.

"Democrats continue to deliver a blow to the confidence of American families," stated NRSC Chairman Rick Scott, a senator from Florida. "Our goal from the start was to define the Democrats for their actions in Washington that are destroying the American dream, and that is exactly what we have done."

Scott said the advertisements, both in Spanish and English, have emphasized that supporting Democrats is voting for: "higher inflation, soft-on-crime policies, no border security and radical Left ideas that are out of touch with where the country is.

"The NRSC continues to be in full force as we reach the three-and-a-half-month mark, and we will continue working hard to raise money and deliver a Republican majority in the Senate in November," he added.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee told Fox News this week it brought in $40.7 million over the past three months, its most significant election-year second-quarter fundraising ever.

The DCCC, the Democrats' House campaign arm, also reportedly has $121.5 million cash on hand, $27.4 million more than at the same point in the last election cycle.

Both chambers are up for grabs in November, with Republicans leading in an average of midterm generic ballot polls by 1.7 percentage points, according to FiveThirtyEight.