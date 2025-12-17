More Than 50 Lawmakers to Exit After Midterms

More than one-tenth of Congress has already announced plans to leave Washington after the 2026 midterm elections, marking an unusually large shake-up driven by retirements, redistricting battles, and lawmakers seeking higher or different offices.

As of Wednesday, at least 54 members of Congress — 10 senators and 44 House members — confirmed they will not return to their seats, according to a review by NPR. The total includes longtime political figures, rising stars, and hot-button incumbents.

Among the most notable departures are former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., two of the most influential leaders of their respective parties.

Also exiting is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a one-time Trump ally who announced her resignation effective Jan. 5 after a public falling-out with President Donald Trump over his second-term agenda.

Of the 54 lawmakers stepping aside, 25 are retiring from public office, while the remainder are seeking new political roles; 15 are running for governor and 13 House members are attempting to move to the Senate.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, launched a bid for state attorney general, while Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said they will resign their Senate seats if they win their gubernatorial races. Neither Blackburn nor Bennet is up for reelection in 2026.

The pending departures add to an air of deepening instability on Capitol Hill.

Eight lawmakers who began the 119th Congress in January have died or resigned. Former Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., resigned her House seat on Nov. 20 after winning the governor's race this fall.

Since Trump first took office in 2017, about 900 people have served in Congress, including 132 senators and 751 House members, according to NPR's review.

Nearly two-thirds of today's Senate and about 44% of the House first entered office during the Trump era.

Retirement has been the most common exit, with more than 140 lawmakers stepping down between 2017 and 2024.

Pelosi's decision not to seek reelection came shortly after Democrats posted strong results in November's off-year elections.

Greene's resignation followed an acrimonious dispute with Trump and renewed rumbling surrounding the release of documents related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An unusually large number of incumbents are also pursuing statewide offices. At least 12 House members and three senators are running for governor, contributing to what analysts say is record-setting turnover this far before a midterm election.

Republicans hold narrow majorities in both chambers heading into an election cycle marked by voter dissatisfaction with Washington and intense redistricting fights.

GOP-led states have pushed middecade congressional map changes to strengthen their position, prompting retaliation from Democrat-led states such as California.