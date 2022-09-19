Republicans: Student Loan Forgiveness Could Hurt Military Recruiting

A group of House Republicans says President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan could potentially have secondary effects on dwindling benefits offered in the GI Bill.

Last week, GOP Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas penned a letter with House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., calling on the White House to address the "unintended consequences" of its debt cancellation announced in August.

"The idea that the military will pay for schooling during or after completion of a service obligation is a driving factor in many individuals' decision to join one of the services," read the letter, signed by 19 House Republicans.

"By forgiving such a wide swath of loans for borrowers, you are removing any leverage the Department of Defense maintained as one of the fastest and easiest ways to pay for higher education," it continued.

The group then asked the administration for three clarifications: if G.I. Bill effects were considered when making the decision, if it plans to replace the previously unique benefit, and the status of existing payments to active duty and reserves.

The letter comes one month after Biden revealed the government would forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 a year and $20,000 in canceled debt for those who received Pell Grants, affecting more than 40 million Americans.

The fear is also bolstered by military recruitment rates dropping substantially. Senior U.S. military and defense officials told NBC News in June that every branch of the U.S. military has been struggling to meet its 2022 recruiting goals.

An internal Defense Department survey obtained by the outlet showed that only 9% of young U.S. nationals are eligible for service in the Armed Forces, with the Army specifically only meeting around 40% of its recruiting mission this year.