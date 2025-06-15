Dems Calling on GOP to Bolster Personal Security

The "politically motivated" fatal shootings of Minnesota state lawmakers have renewed fears in U.S. lawmakers in Congress, particularly Democrats who want security details like leadership has.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has requested increased security for Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has asked security officials to "ensure the safety of our Minnesota delegation and members of Congress across the country," Axios reported Sunday.

Conservative critics over the years have noted those calling for armed security details – while warranted – are the some ones who have sought stricter gun-control laws.

But the Capitol Police are taking the new threats on Democrat lawmakers seriously telling Axios it was "aware of the violence targeting state lawmakers in Minnesota" and has "been working with our federal, state, and local partners" about security concerns.

"I call on the Capitol Police to assist in providing real solutions for increased security for members," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee and chair of Jan. 6 committee, told Axios, adding he expects "full cooperation and resources from Republican leadership."

While Democrats have rebuked President Donald Trump for providing federal reinforcements for riot-hit Los Angeles streets, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said the Capitol Police needs reinforcements.

"We're just as exposed as [Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman] was," Moskowitz told Axios. "We have no more security than she does."

"You know, Capitol Police is not equipped," he added, "for 435 members, to keep them safe.

"It's not their fault. Things have changed. And as Congress becomes less functional in general, we can't even function to keep ourselves safe."

Moskowitz reportedly hinted he might call for a "secret session" of Congress outside public view to discuss sensitive security measures for members.

"Maybe it also won't come to that," he told Axios. "Maybe we'll hear something from the speaker in the next week."

House Republicans did hold a call Saturday to press leadership into providing more security for members, including home security, details at airports, and meeting security, Axios reported.

A spokesman for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.