Euro Commission Head Meets Congress Amid Greenland Row

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said she met with members of Congress on Monday while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and discussed a wide range of topics affecting both Europe and North America.

"We discussed our shared efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on social media. "This process benefits from strong EU–US coordination, from security guarantees to a pathway to prosperity."

"I also addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark," she added. "This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship."

"At the same time, the European Union remains ready to continue working closely with the United States, NATO, and other allies, in close cooperation with Denmark, to advance our shared security interests," von der Leyen said.

The European Commission president said they also discussed transatlantic trade and investment.

"They are a major asset for both the EU and US economies," von der Leyen wrote. "Tariffs run counter to these shared interests."

Von der Leyen's meeting came a day after regional diplomats in Brussels to discuss their response to President Donald Trump's threat to escalate tariffs unless a deal is reached for the U.S. to purchase Greenland.

France is pressing the EU to invoke its strongest economic countermeasure against the U.S., known as the Anti-Coercion Instrument, CNBC reported Monday.

Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. will impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and Britain starting Feb. 1.

The tariffs would rise to 25% on June 1 unless a purchase agreement for Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, is reached.

The Anti-Coercion Instrument would let the European Union retaliate by restricting U.S. companies' access to EU markets, including barring them from bidding on government contracts, along with imposing trade restrictions and potential limits on U.S. investment.

Trump is set to meet with global business leaders in Davos on Wednesday, when he is expected to deliver an address.