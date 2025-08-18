WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: congress | epstein | doj | trump

Comer: DOJ to Start Sharing Epstein Files With Congress Friday

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 06:58 PM EDT

The Department of Justice will start sharing Epstein files with Congress on Friday, House Oversight Chair James Comer said in a statement.

"Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week, on Friday. There are many records in DOJ's custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted," Comer said.

"I appreciate the Trump Administration's commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter," he added.

The House panel subpoenaed the DOJ for the files last month and requested files by Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The Epstein case continues to generate attention in Washington, nearly two months after the Justice Department released a memo stating no further public disclosures of Epstein-related material would be appropriate or warranted.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


