House Passes Resolution Condemning Attacks on Pro-Life Groups

The House passed a concurrent resolution Wednesday denouncing attacks on pro-life groups and pregnancy centers following the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade.

In a 222-209 vote, lawmakers also called upon the Biden administration to "use all appropriate law enforcement authorities to uphold public safety and to protect the rights of pro-life facilities, groups, and churches."

Three Democratic members of Congress — Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez of Washington — joined Republicans in voting for the measure.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., introduced the resolution in response to 35 attacks that took place in the wake of last spring's leak of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

An ongoing tally by Catholic Vote puts that number even higher — estimating that there have been 78 pro-choice vigilante attacks against "pregnancy resource centers and offices of pro-life groups" since the Politico story in May reporting on the draft of the decision.

"The Supreme Court opinion reestablishing the authority of individual states to prohibit the killing of unborn children sent the Democrat Party and other radical pro-abortion activists off the deep end in 2022," Johnson stated Tuesday.

During a floor speech supporting the resolution, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., mentioned several episodes involving vandalism, Molotov cocktail attacks, and arson against pro-life nonprofit organizations.

"There have been now nearly 100 recorded acts of violence and intimidation against pro-life individuals and organizations by radical, pro-abortion activists since the initial leak of the draft Supreme Court Dobbs opinion," Wagner said.

"Following the leak and issuance of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, anti-life fanatics have targeted, destroyed, or vandalized, as I said, over 100 pro-life facilities, groups, and churches to further their radical cause,” she added.