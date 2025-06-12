Concealed Carry Without Permit Bill Sent to N.C. Gov

A bill that would allow concealed carry of a firearm without a permit passed the North Carolina House, sending the measure to Democrat Gov. Josh Stein on Friday.

Senate Bill 50, titled "Freedom to Carry NC," would make North Carolina the 30th state to allow "constitutional carry" for U.S. citizens over 18 if signed into law by Stein.

The N.C. House passed the measure 59-48 on Wednesday, with 10 Republicans and 3 Democrats abstaining. Two Republicans voted against it.

Stein signaled this week that he would veto the bill, The Carolina Journal reported.

"My standard reviewing any piece of legislation is, will this make us safer?" Stein said. "I don't know what the version of the bill is today. I was going to see what they ultimately do with this bill. If it doesn't make us safer – and the previous version certainly did not – I cannot support it."

While a veto override in the state Senate is assured, House Republicans are one seat short and an override could hinge on attendance, the Journal reported.

"The safeguards we lose if we repeal the requirement for a concealed carry weapons permit are all too dangerous to risk when it comes to public carry of firearms in North Carolina," said Becky Ceartas, executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence. "Without a background check, the public and law enforcement do not know who is illegally carrying a concealed weapon or not."

Not so, said Republican Rep. Keith Kidwell, who said SB50 does not change who can buy a firearm or the circumstances of when or where someone can carry one.

"It allows people to constitutionally carry a firearm without obtaining a permit from the government to exercise their God-given right to defend themselves," he said.