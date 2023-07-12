×
U.S. Commerce Says Its Email System Compromised

Wednesday, 12 July 2023 05:51 PM EDT

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that Microsoft Inc. has notified the agency that its email system has been compromised.

Microsoft said Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organizations, including government agencies, in a sweeping cyberespionage campaign by a group which primarily targets entities in Western Europe.

"Microsoft notified the department of a compromise to Microsoft's Office 365 system, and the department took immediate action to respond," a Commerce Department spokesperson said Wednesday. "We are monitoring our systems and will respond promptly should any further activity be detected."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

