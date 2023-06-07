×
Rep. Comer Releases Resolution Holding Wray in Contempt

By    |   Wednesday, 07 June 2023 11:12 AM EDT

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability released its resolution and accompanying report Wednesday recommending that FBI Director Christopher Wray be found in contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a subpoena.

Wray has refused to turn over an unclassified whistleblower document that apparently alleges a $5 million bribery scheme on behalf of then-Vice President Joe Biden and his family with an "adversarial" foreign country.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., announced Monday that a House hearing was planned for Thursday to consider holding Wray in contempt of Congress.

The resolution released Wednesday concludes that "Wray's actions impeded and caused meaningful delays to the Committee's ability to perform its Constitutional oversight duties. As Director Wray and his staff have willfully failed to comply with the Committee's subpoena, it is necessary to enforce the subpoena."

Comer released a statement with the resolution.

"We have been clear that the FBI must produce the unclassified FD-1023 record to the custody of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. To date, the FBI has refused to comply with our lawfully issued subpoena and even refused to admit the record's existence up until a week ago," Comer said in the release.

"Once Director Wray confirmed the record's existence, the FBI started their coverup by leaking a false narrative to the media."

Comer added that the case "is not closed as the White House, Democrats, and the FBI would have the American people believe."

"The FBI created this record based on information from a credible informant who has worked with the FBI for over a decade and paid six figures. The informant had first-hand conversations with the foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Biden," Comer said.

"And now, [former] Attorney General [Bill] Barr has confirmed that the record was given to the U.S. Attorney in Delaware for the purpose of that investigation."

The Trump administration Justice Department under Barr reviewed the whistleblower claim in the unclassified document, and the DOJ or FBI decided against acting on it.

Comer is determined to find out why.

"Americans have lost trust in the FBI's ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability," the chairman said. "The Oversight Committee must follow the facts for the American people and ensure the federal government is held accountable."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


