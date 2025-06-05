Rep. Comer Prepared to Subpoena Biden's Physician

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., this week plans to subpoena Joe Biden's physician if he does not agree to testify as part of the panel's investigation into an alleged cover-up of the former president's declining mental acuity while in office.

A Wednesday press release announcing an expansion of the investigation added that Comer will issue subpoenas this week to Dr. Kevin O’Connor and former White House aides to compel their appearance.

He said O'Connor and the Biden senior officials must "provide truthful answers about President Biden's cognitive state and who was calling the shots."

O’Connor met a May 29 deadline to respond to the Oversight committee's request for a transcribed interview, Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen reported.

The nature of the contact suggested there will be a negotiation on the depth and process of a planned June 25 interview to be transcribed.

Comer also said Wednesday he's sending letters to five former senior White House aides to demand that they appear for transcribed interviews. As part of his probe, he is looking into whether there was any unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

Republicans have accused Democrats and the mainstream media of covering up Biden’s physical shortcomings and declining mental acuity while in office.

"The cover-up of President Biden's mental decline is one of the greatest scandals in our nation's history," Comer said in the release.

In a new book, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," one person familiar with the internal dynamic at the White House stated, "Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board."

On Wednesday, Biden dismissed those suggestions.

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false," Biden, who has metastatic cancer from his prostate to his bones, said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has directed White House counsel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch an investigation into Biden’s decisions, focusing on whether the then-president was mentally fit to execute the duties of the presidency during his final years in office, The Hill reported.

Reuters contributed to this story.