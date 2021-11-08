Columbia University Releases Gender-Code Video and Violations Policy

Columbia University, in New York City, recently released a video entitled "Why Pronouns Matter," detailing the university's latest gender code standards and violation policy.

The narrator of the video mentions how those categorized as "she/they" or "he/they" identify as both a gendered pronoun of their preference and a neutral one.

Toward the end of the video, the narrator proclaims that "intentionally misgendering someone by refusing to use the correct pronouns or name is a violation of the Columbia University Non-discrimination Policy."

"Others do not use pronouns for themselves and wish only to be referred to by their name," the video declares as the sentence, "We saw Jack walking Jack's dog last night," appears on the screen.

Failing to recognize these two scenarios constitutes a breach of conduct.

The Non-discrimination Policy is part of a broader program from Columbia to push for gender affirmation administratively through the Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action.

The organization states on its website that a violation of the nondiscrimination policy can lead to punishments ranging from a formal warning to employment termination.

"Discipline may include, but is not limited to: reprimand/warning, change of the Respondent's job duties, disciplinary probation, revocation of honors and awards, restricted access to University facilities or activities, a 'no-contact' order, relocation of a Respondent's University-provided residence, relocation of Respondent's workplace/station, demotion, administrative leave with or without pay, suspension with or without pay, unpaid leave, and dismissal or restriction from University employment. The University may also require training or educational intervention."

Clarifying what constitutes intentionality, the website says that "unintentional and occasional misuse of a pronoun is not discrimination," but makes explicit that "even unintentional errors can create challenges for students in the learning environment."