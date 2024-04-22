N.Y. House Members Demand Columbia President Resign

The entire slate of New York Republicans in the House of Representative have called for the resignation of Columbia University president Minouche Shafik amid pro-Palestinian protests — and criticism of leadership at the prestigious Ivy League school.

Led by Rep. Elise Stefanik, the 10 lawmakers signed a letter claiming Columbia's campus is roiled by "anarchy" and that Shafik has failed her obligation to provide a safe learning environment.

Hundreds of students have occupied the Manhattan campus for three days to protest the Biden administration's response to the Israel-Hamas war — demanding a cease-fire — and to urge Congress to stop military aid to Israel.

More than 100 demonstrators were reportedly arrested Friday on Shafik's orders. At least 45 have reportedly been arrested at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, in similar protests.

"The situation unfolding on campus right now is a direct product of your policies and misguided decisions," the New York lawmakers' letter to Shafik said. "Based on these recent events and your testimony in front of Congress, we have no confidence in your leadership of this once esteemed institution.

"The ongoing situation that has unfolded is a direct symptom of your continued lax enforcement of policy and clear double standards. While the rot is systemic, the responsibility rests squarely on your shoulders. It is time for Columbia University to turn the page on this shameful chapter. This can only be done through the restoration of order and your prompt resignation."

Demands for Shafik's resignation have piled up from both sides of the aisle, The Hill reported, with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., making similar demands.

According to The Hill, many of the protesting students are Jewish, and protest groups have fought back against characterizations of their demonstrations as antisemitic.

"We are frustrated by media distractions focusing on inflammatory individuals who do not represent us," protest leaders wrote in a statement Sunday. "Our members have been misidentified by a politically motivated mob."

In her own statement, Shafik said she is "deeply saddened" by the campus protests.

"Let's sit down and talk and argue and find ways to compromise on solutions," she urged.

Besides Stefanik, other New York GOP lawmakers who signed the letter were Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, Claudia Tenney, Nick Langworthy, Mike Lawler, Anthony D'Esposito, Nick LaLota, Brandon Williams, Andrew Garbarino, and Marc Molinaro.