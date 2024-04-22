Columbia Protesters Call for Killing Israeli Soldiers

In scenes reminiscent of demonstrations elsewhere in the world, anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University chanted antisemitic phrases that included calling for Hamas terrorists to kill Israeli soldiers.

The nonpartisan Washington, D.C.-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) took posted a video on X of various groups of demonstrators at and near Columbia's New York City campus, located on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

"Participants at Columbia University Pro-Palestinian Protest Chant: Oh Al-Qassam Brigades, You Make Us Proud, Kill Another Soldier Now! Israel Will Fall! Palestine Is Arab! @Columbia," MEMRI posted with the video.

The video began by showing one protester, while sitting on another's shoulders, waving a Palestinian flag as supporters chanted the words asking Hamas' military wing, AL-Qassam Brigades, to kill Israeli soldiers.

The MEMRI video then shows a group of protesters on a subway car.

"Free our prisoners, free them all! Zionism will fall!" a girl chants before others repeat her words. "Free our prisoners, free them all! Israel will fall!"

The MEMRI video then showed a clip that had been posted on X by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

"Palestine is Arab! Palestine is Arab!" a man leads a group in chant. "Bread, freedom, Palestine is Arab!"

The MEMRI video also included a clip, posted by pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime, showing a large group of protesters at the on-campus encampment chanting: "From the water (of the River Jordan) to the water (of the Mediterranean Sea) Palestine is Arab!"

The group also chanted: "Raise, raise, raise! Raise the banner of the revolution!"

The anti-Israel demonstrations forced Columbia University to announce that all classes Monday, the day Passover began, will be virtual.

Demonstrations at Columbia have escalated since school President Minouche Shafik appeared before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on Wednesday during a hearing to discuss on-campus antisemitism.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protests have erupted across the U.S. amid the Israel-Hamas war, which began Oct. 7 when Palestinian terrorists invaded Israel and massacred more than 1,100 Israelis. Another 248 were taken hostage.