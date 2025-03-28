WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: columbia | armstrong | shipman | interim president

Columbia Interim President Armstrong Steps Down

Friday, 28 March 2025 08:11 PM EDT

Columbia University interim president Katrina Armstrong is stepping down and the co-chair of its board of trustees, Claire Shipman, has been named acting president, the university said in a statement on Friday.

Armstrong is returning to lead the university's Irving Medical Center, Columbia University said.

"Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed Acting President, effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search." 

Armstrong has been under pressure in the university's battle with the Trump administration over the antisemtic protests that have been pervasive since the attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. 

Earlier this month, the Trump administration canceled grants and contracts totaling $400 million to Columbia due to "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students." 

Armstrong was named interim president in August after Columbia President Nemat Shafik, who had been widely criticized for her handling of campus protests and accusations of antisemitism, resigned. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Columbia University interim president Katrina Armstrong is stepping down and the co-chair of its board of trustees, Claire Shipman, has been named acting president, the university said in a statement on Friday. Armstrong is returning to lead the university's Irving Medical ...
columbia, armstrong, shipman, interim president
153
2025-11-28
Friday, 28 March 2025 08:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved