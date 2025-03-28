Columbia Interim President Armstrong Steps Down

Columbia University interim president Katrina Armstrong is stepping down and the co-chair of its board of trustees, Claire Shipman, has been named acting president, the university said in a statement on Friday.

Armstrong is returning to lead the university's Irving Medical Center, Columbia University said.

"Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed Acting President, effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search."

Armstrong has been under pressure in the university's battle with the Trump administration over the antisemtic protests that have been pervasive since the attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration canceled grants and contracts totaling $400 million to Columbia due to "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

Armstrong was named interim president in August after Columbia President Nemat Shafik, who had been widely criticized for her handling of campus protests and accusations of antisemitism, resigned.