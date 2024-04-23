WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: columbia | antisemitism | protests | tutition refunds

Columbia University Faces Calls For Tuition Refunds

By    |   Tuesday, 23 April 2024 05:57 PM EDT

Columbia University is facing calls for tuition refunds following its response to anti-Israel protests that have roiled the posh private Ivy League institution since last week.

The university has struggled to contain the protests that have led to numerous arrests on its New York campus since Thursday. Following a day of remote classes Monday, Columbia Provost Angela Olinto wrote in a memo to students and faculty that night the university will be moving to remote learning for the rest of the spring semester.

"Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students' learning and all the required academic operations," Olinto wrote. "It's vital that teaching and learning continue during this time."

Tuition for undergraduates at Columbia for the 2023-24 school year was $68,400, according to the university's website, plus approximately $21,187 for housing, food, books, and student fees.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee called for tuition refunds in a post Monday on X, especially given that Israel-born Shai Davidai, an assistant professor at Columbia Business School who has been a vocal critic of the administration's response to the student protests, was barred from campus Monday after he tried to lead a pro-Jewish rally at the college.

"Let's get this straight – Jewish prof at Columbia is denied access to campus so violent and vile Jew-hating anarchists are allowed to roam around spewing genocidal chants," Huckabee wrote. "If a parent has a child at Columbia, they should demand a refund and then sue for breach of contract."

Republican New York Councilwoman Inna Vernikov echoed Huckabee's sentiments in a post Monday on X.

"A degree from @Columbia today is not worth more than a roll of toilet paper," Vernikov, who is Jewish, wrote. "Parents: definitely demand a refund & compensation!"

Michael D'Agostino, 22, a junior at Columbia, told the New York Post the hybrid classes were frustrating given "the amount we pay to be at this school to learn from these amazing faculties and professors."

"I'm studying applied physics and applied math and those are classes I really benefit from being in-person," D'Agostino said. "I went through COVID and all that when we were online for about a year, and it really disrupted our education.

"I really think it's disheartening to see how our education is being punished as a result of this. I think it's really sad."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Columbia University is facing calls for tuition refunds following its response to anti-Israel protests that have roiled the posh private Ivy League institution since last week.
columbia, antisemitism, protests, tutition refunds
390
2024-57-23
Tuesday, 23 April 2024 05:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved