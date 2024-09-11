Mom of Accused Ga. Shooter: 'My Son Is Not a Monster'

The mother of the teen accused of opening fire at a Georgia high school last week wrote an open letter apologizing to the victims' families.

Marcee Gray's 14-year-old son, Colt Gray, allegedly killed two students and two teachers and wounded seven others during the Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, outside Atlanta.

In the letter, she wrote, "To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart. "

"If I could take the place of Mason and Christian, I would without a second thought," she added, referring to the two 14-year-olds killed in the mass shooting.

"As a parent, I've always said that the loss of one of my children would be the only thing that I wouldn't be able to come back from. I feel all of your pain and devastation. I grieve and cry with you.

"We are all in a living nightmare right now, and I will personally never forgive myself for what has happened."

Speaking of her son, she had more to say.

"My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent. Please pray for him and the rest of our family, as I am praying for all of you every moment of every day."

Macee Gray reportedly warned the school about 30 minutes before the shooting after receiving a text from her son that said "I'm sorry."

Her son eventually surrendered to authorities and has been charged with four counts of felony murder.

His father, Colin Gray — who authorities say bought the rifle used in the attack — faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder, and cruelty to children.

Father and son are due back in court in December.