Two Colo. Towns Evacuated Due to Quickly Spreading Wildfires

Residents of two Colorado towns were ordered to evacuate earlier Thursday due to quickly spreading wildfires amid strong winds.

"Boulder County Office of Emergency Management has just announced an Evacuation Order for ALL of Superior, Colorado residents," the Town of Superior, Colorado, said in a Twitter statement Thursday afternoon.

"Evacuation point is the South Boulder Recreation Center. The Superior Community Center is not an official evacuation location."

Louisville’s Police Department sent out a similar warning.

"Fire Command has issued an order of evacuation for the City of Louisville," it said via Twitter. "If you are in the area, please leave quickly. Please evacuate to the east if possible."

Louisville and Superior are about 4 miles apart and not far from the city of Boulder.

The wildfires were driven by 80-100 mph winds.

"We are in the midst of a truly historic windstorm across the front range, foothills and urban corridor," said the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

"Fast-moving grass fire south of Boulder visible from our office," said NWS. "Multiple wildfires burning across the county. This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities."