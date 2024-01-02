Man Arrested for Breaking Into Colorado Supreme Court

Denver police arrested a man who they say breached the Colorado Supreme Court and fired shots from the building.

Police responded to a call at 1:11 a.m. on Tuesday about an unidentified man breaching the Ralph Carr Judicial Center, according to KDVR.

Denver 7-TV, attributing the information to police, said the man shot at the law enforcement officers, but no one was hit. Police said they did not fire back.

Investigators at the scene said they also discovered a fire in a stairwell in the building. The building's sprinklers extinguished the fire.

The arrest came after the court ruled in December that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from the presidency under the Constitution's so-called insurrection clause. The decision has been appealed, CBS News reported.