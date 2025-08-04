Colorado Joins Red States in Healthier Food Program

Colorado became the first blue state to have its federal waiver approved limiting the purchase of soda and sugary beverages under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), The Hill reported.

Colorado was one of six states — joining West Virginia, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas — on Tuesday to amend the definition of food that can be covered under SNAP. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins signed the waivers.

"Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the nation and has the lowest obesity rate of any state. Sadly, even Colorado’s lowest obesity rate of 24.9% is too high, and endangers and shortens the lives of too many Coloradans," Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "Today’s waiver is a big step towards improving the health of Coloradans, and reducing obesity rates, diabetes, and tooth decay. … [T]his waiver will help to ensure that more Coloradans participating in SNAP have access to healthy foods."

Rollins touted the waivers as being aligned with "the stated purpose of the SNAP program."

"It is incredible to see so many states take action at this critical moment in our nation's history and do something to begin to address chronic health problems. President Trump has changed the status quo, and the entire Babinet is taking action to Make America Healthy Again," she said in the statement.

The waivers take effect in March.

Rollins previously signed waivers for Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, and Utah.