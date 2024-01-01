UK Police Arrest Colo. Mom Sought in Killing of 2 Kids

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children last month has been found and arrested in London, authorities confirmed over the weekend, ABC News has reported.

Colorado Springs Police said that Kimberlee Singler, 35, was taken into custody in Kensington, west London, after she had been accused of lying about a burglary at her Colorado home in which two of her three children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were found dead. Singler is suspected of killing them and injuring her third child.

Singler's 11-year-old daughter is recovering in the Colorado Springs area, police added.

Authorities said Sunday that no additional information would be released to the public until a later date.

Sky News reported that on Monday Singler appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court facing extradition to the United States, having been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

Prior to her arrest, Singler was last seen on Dec. 23, four days after Colorado Springs Police responded to an emergency call for a burglary at her home. Singler and her injured daughter were treated at the scene and sent to an area hospital, according to ABC News.

Singler at first cooperated with the investigation before her disappearance, Sky News reported.

Colorado Springs Police determined that the initial report of a burglary was "unfounded," established a probable cause for the murders and obtained an arrest warrant for Singler, according to ABC News.