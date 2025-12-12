Colo. Governor Dismisses Trump Pardon of Tina Peters

Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis belittled President Donald Trump's pardon of Tina Peters as irrelevant, noting that presidential clemency does not apply to state convictions.

Polis responded on social media Thursday night to Trump's claim that he had granted a "full pardon" to Peters, the former Mesa County clerk. She remains incarcerated at the La Vista Correctional Facility pending appeal.

"Tina Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers, prosecuted by a Republican District Attorney, and found guilty of violating Colorado state laws, including criminal impersonation," Polis posted on X. "No President has jurisdiction over state law nor the power to pardon a person for state convictions. This is a matter for the courts to decide, and we will abide by court orders."

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Trump's pardon does have federal impact.

"While Tina is currently in state prison, the pardon ensures the federal government cannot pursue federal charges and gives renewed focus and attention to Tina's story," he said on X.

Peters became a cause celebre among election-integrity activists after her criminal conviction related to a 2021 breach of voting-machine equipment.

"Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the 'crime' of demanding Honest Elections. Today I am granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!" Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday.

Peters rose to national prominence after the 2021 security breach in Mesa County, where confidential voting-machine data was copied and later leaked online. Colorado officials said the breach violated state security protocols and exposed sensitive election-system information.

Prosecutors alleged Peters permitted an unauthorized person into a secure area during a voting-machine update and helped facilitate the copying of restricted Dominion Voting Systems software.

In August 2024, a Colorado jury convicted Peters of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, and related offenses for facilitating unauthorized access to Mesa County's election management system during a software update.

In October 2024, she was sentenced to nine years in prison with eligibility for parole.

Peters and her supporters maintained that she acted as a whistleblower attempting to expose vulnerabilities in election systems.

State officials countered that her actions endangered election security and violated strict access rules designed to protect voting equipment.

"Tina Peters is in Colorado state prison because she broke the law and was convicted by a jury of her peers. In Colorado, no one is above the law. I'm not afraid of Donald Trump or his political pressure," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said on X.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Peters was targeted because of her alignment with his push to investigate irregularities in the 2020 election.