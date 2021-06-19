×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Biden Administration | Gun Control | Gun Rights | colorado | jared polis | gun laws | shootings

Colorado Dem Gov. Polis Signs 3 Gun Bills into Law

an american flag, a gun, and the constitution turned to the second amendment
(Olga Mendenhall/Dreamstime)

Saturday, 19 June 2021 02:41 PM

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday signed three of six gun bills passed in the latest legislative session into law.

The Denver Post reported the bills were all announced following a mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, when 10 people were killed.

Earlier this year, Polis signed two other bills, setting regulations for safe storage of guns in homes and requirements for reporting lost or stolen firearms. One other gun bill, meant to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers, awaits the governor's signature.

The three bills signed Saturday all take effect immediately. They would:

  • Require an expanded background check before a person can buy a gun.

  • Reverse a ban that keeps local governments, such as cities and counties, from creating their own gun regulations. Local jurisdictions can only make ordinances that are stricter, not more lenient, than state law. Any regulations currently in place that are less restrictive are overturned.

  • Gives about $3 million to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment for the first year to create the state’s first Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which will be tasked with promoting efforts to reduce gun violence.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday signed three of six gun bills passed in the latest legislative session into law.
colorado, jared polis, gun laws, shootings, background checks, governor
195
2021-41-19
Saturday, 19 June 2021 02:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved