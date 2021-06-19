Colorado Dem Gov. Polis Signs 3 Gun Bills into Law

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday signed three of six gun bills passed in the latest legislative session into law.

The Denver Post reported the bills were all announced following a mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, when 10 people were killed.

Earlier this year, Polis signed two other bills, setting regulations for safe storage of guns in homes and requirements for reporting lost or stolen firearms. One other gun bill, meant to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers, awaits the governor's signature.

The three bills signed Saturday all take effect immediately. They would:

Require an expanded background check before a person can buy a gun.

Reverse a ban that keeps local governments, such as cities and counties, from creating their own gun regulations. Local jurisdictions can only make ordinances that are stricter, not more lenient, than state law. Any regulations currently in place that are less restrictive are overturned.