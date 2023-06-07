Colo. GOP to Biden: Don't Base Space Command Decision on Abortion

President Joe Biden should not take abortion access into consideration for basing the Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs, but he should make the decision on merit, Colorado Republican Chairman Dave Williams wrote in a letter, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

"As a political organization that is unwavering in its support for the pro-life movement, the Colorado Republican Party, and its leaders, implore you to ensure that the decision to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs be made solely on merit, rather than being entangled with the issue of abortion access," Williams wrote.

The letter comes as Republicans have criticized the delay in relocating Space Command from its temporary location in Colorado Springs to its new permanent home in Huntsville, Ala., which former President Donald Trump selected.

The Biden administration is reportedly reconsidering the move to Alabama after the state passed some of the nation's strictest abortion laws, although the administration and the Pentagon have denied there is any link between the two issues.

The U.S. Air Force last week announced the permanent location of four Spacecom units in Colorado Springs, which raised the concerns of those Republicans who fear that Trump's decision to have the main base in Huntsville will be changed.

Trump's selection of Huntsville went against the stated preference of the U.S. Air Force, which is located nearby Spacecom's temporary location, according to The Hill.

The letter from the Colorado Republican Party insisted that "The basing of Space Command in Colorado Springs should be evaluated exclusively on its merits and strategic value. The location's proximity to key resources, infrastructure, and expertise should guide this decision.

"Our nation's space capabilities are critical for national security and technological advancement," the letter continued, "and it is of utmost importance that we make this decision based on the strengths and advantages that the city of Colorado Springs has to offer."

Although the letter did not encourage Biden to abide by Trump's decision, it did defend the former president, saying that Trump "was falsely accused of making an unfair 'political' decision that jeopardized national security with the determination that Space Command be headquartered in Alabama."

To that end, the letter stated, "If the main driving force to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs is Colorado's unfettered abortion laws that provide no restrictions whatsoever, then we strongly affirm that Space Command should stay located in Alabama."