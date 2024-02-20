×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: colorado | bans | gas powered | lawn equipment

Colorado Clamps Down on Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

By    |   Tuesday, 20 February 2024 02:24 PM EST

A new rule adopted by the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission bans state agencies from using gas-powered lawn equipment with engines of 25 horsepower or less from June to August, starting next year, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

The regulation, which does not affect homeowners on their own property, also prohibits the use of gas-powered push lawnmowers and other lawn equipment under 10 horsepower on other public property within the Denver Metro and the nine-county North Front Range ozone nonattainment area, in an attempt to improve air quality.

The area includes the Denver metro, in addition to areas north through Larimer and Weld counties. 

The regulations were passed after a report released by the nonprofit CoPIRG Foundation, which revealed that gas-powered lawnmowers and other lawn equipment generated an estimated 671 tons of fine particulate pollution in 2020.

This was determined to be equivalent to the pollution created by more than 7 million cars, according to the report.

In addition, the report stated that lawn equipment contributes approximately 9,811 tons of ozone-forming volatile organic compounds, along with 1,969 tons of nitrogen oxides every year.

Clean air advocates hope the new rules will be the "first step" toward phasing out the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment in the state, Colorado Newsline reported.

"Given the significant pollution generated by gas-powered lawn equipment and the severe air pollution problem in our region, I'm glad the state is taking action to accelerate the switch to cleaner, quieter electric lawn equipment," said Kirsten Schatz, a clean air advocate with the Colorado Public Interest Research Group. "It doesn't make sense to allow tons of pollution that damages our health just from cutting grass and blowing leaves around when cleaner, quieter electric options are readily available."

Over the summer, the Regional Air Quality Council voted to bar the sale of small gas-powered lawn tools in select Colorado counties to improve air quality, The Hill reported. The state's Air Quality Control Commission rejected the proposal.


 

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new rule adopted by the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission bans state agencies from using gas-powered lawn equipment with engines of 25 horsepower or less from June to August, starting next year, The Hill reported on Tuesday.
colorado, bans, gas powered, lawn equipment
328
2024-24-20
Tuesday, 20 February 2024 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved