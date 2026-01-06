Trump's Colombia Remarks Draw Lengthy, Bizarre Petro Rebuke

Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted a sprawling and combative message on social media Tuesday following sharp remarks by President Donald Trump that suggested the U.S. could consider military action against Colombia, similar to last week's operation targeting Venezuela.

Trump told reporters Sunday that Colombia was "very sick," accusing its leadership of allowing cocaine production and trafficking into the United States.

When asked whether the U.S. might launch a military operation against Colombia, Trump replied, "It sounds good to me."

Petro responded on X with a rambling post touching on U.S. foreign policy, capitalism, artificial intelligence, oil, race, Israel, Elon Musk, and American history.

In the message, Petro denied the existence of organized Venezuelan drug trafficking networks, accused the U.S. of kidnapping Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to seize oil, and framed Washington's actions as part of what he called an oligarchic and colonial agenda rooted in the Monroe Doctrine.

Petro also criticized Trump personally, dismissing Trump's accusations that he is tied to drug trafficking as the product of a "senile brain," and accused U.S. voters of empowering "greedy men outside the law."

The Colombian leader portrayed himself as resisting U.S. economic and energy interests, particularly coal and oil extraction, which he said threatens humanity and the planet.

The post follows Petro's earlier message Monday condemning Trump's comments and warning against U.S. intervention.

Petro's rhetoric marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Bogota and Washington, longtime allies whose relationship had already been strained by disagreements over drug policy, energy, and regional security.

Newsmax has reached out to the White House for comment.