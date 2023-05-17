CNN Moves Collins to Prime Time

Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday was named CNN's new prime-time anchor after her high-profile town-hall forum last week with former President Donald Trump.

The 9 p.m. slot, once headed by Chris Cuomo, now a host on NewsNation, was once CNN's highest-rated time slot. Cuomo was fired in December 2021.

Trump and Collins clashed several times during the town-hall forum, with Trump at one point called Collins a "nasty person" after she asked if he was in the right to have classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"Are you ready? Can I talk?" Trump said.

"Yeah, I would like for you to answer the question. That's why I asked it," Collins said.

"It's very simple — that you are a nasty person," Trump said.

CNN CEO Chris Licht announced Collins' promotion in a memo to colleagues Wednesday.

"Kaitlan will begin anchoring the 9 p.m. regularly in June. In her new program, officially launching later this summer, Kaitlan will showcase why she's one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game," he said.

Licht praised Collins as a "smart and gifted journalist" who "pushes politicians off their talking points."

"Every night, she'll bring fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day," Licht said. "Kaitlan will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side. When she doesn't know the answer, she asks — and she won't stop until she gets them."

Collins, who will transition away from "CNN This Morning," said she is grateful for the opportunity.

"I'm grateful and excited to join CNN's prime-time lineup for a new show that will feature sharp interviews, fresh reporting and thoughtful conversations on the top stories that are driving the news cycle," Collins said in a statement.