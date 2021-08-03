Sens. Collins, Shaheen Unveil Bill to Bolster 'Havana Syndrome' Probes

Two senators are pushing to strengthen U.S. investigations into the “Havana Syndrome” – a mysterious brain injury affecting hundreds of American officials and personnel throughout the world, Politico is reporting.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. have introduced a bill to bolster attempts to determine the cause of the suspicious ailment.

Under the measure, unveiled Tuesday, a new position on the National Security Council would be created to coordinate the Biden administration’s response to the “syndrome,” while organizing the investigations.

The new position is being called the Anomalous Health Incidents Interagency Coordinator. The person filling the post would also be responsible for ensuring that those suffering from symptoms receive the needed medical care.

Lawmakers have not been satisfied with the federal government’s actions to determine what is behind the ailment, Politico noted.

Some intelligence officials believe the illness might be caused by directed-energy attacks.

The symptoms include hearing high-pitched sounds, steady "pulses of energy" in the head, pain, nausea, dizziness, and several other "bizarre" sensations. The illness was first reported by staff at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in 2016.

The incidents continued around the globe, at a U.S. Consulate in China, a U.S. facility in Russia, as well as other countries in the Middle East, Europe, and even on U.S. soil in Washington, D.C., just miles away from the White House.

Last month, another 20 U.S. diplomatic and intelligence personnel in Vienna, Austria, were said to have been experiencing symptoms.

“U.S. public servants injured by directed energy attacks should be treated with the same urgency as any other American injured in the line of duty,” Shaheen said in a statement. “They shouldn’t have to jump through bureaucratic hoops to access the care they need, which compounds the suffering they’ve already endured.”

And an NSC spokesperson said, “We look forward to working constructively with Senator Shaheen on her legislation to advance our shared aim of ensuring the safety and security of Americans serving around the world, discovering the cause of these anomalous health incidents, and helping affected individuals receive the care they need as quickly as possible.”