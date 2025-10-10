Sen. Collins Slams White House Over Schumer Shutdown Layoffs

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she “strongly” opposes the White House’s move to permanently fire hundreds of furloughed federal workers, calling the decision “arbitrary” and harmful to public service, The Hill reported.

The layoffs, announced Friday by Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, are set to begin immediately as the government shutdown enters its 10th day. Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked over funding and healthcare, with the White House pressing for a continuing resolution to reopen the government.

“I strongly oppose Director Russ Vought’s attempt to permanently lay off federal workers who have been furloughed due to a completely unnecessary government shutdown caused by Senator [Chuck] Schumer,” Collins said in a statement posted to the Senate Appropriations Committee website.

The White House said the firings are necessary to reduce costs during the shutdown and to pressure Democrats to act. Democrats have accused President Trump’s administration of using federal workers as leverage, arguing the dismissals are illegal.

The continuing resolution to fund the government passed the House but stalled in the Senate. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has rallied Democrats to block it unless Republicans agree to relax Medicare restrictions from the "one big beautiful bill" and extend ACA provisions set to expire at year’s end.

Collins, known for her occasional breaks from party leadership, emphasized that federal employees, both furloughed and unpaid, play a critical role in keeping essential services running.

“Arbitrary layoffs result in a lack of sufficient personnel needed to conduct the mission of the agency and to deliver essential programs, and cause harm to families in Maine and throughout our country,” she said.

The layoffs are expected to affect major agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Education, and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Federal unions representing thousands of workers have filed an emergency motion asking U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco to halt the dismissals.

According to Bloomberg, the unions acted after Vought announced the layoffs publicly on social media.

Collins has previously opposed several Trump administration initiatives, including the budget bill and a rescission measure designed to claw back funds already appropriated by Congress. She has also criticized some of President Trump’s cabinet choices, including FBI Director Kash Patel.

While Collins’ dissent highlights ongoing divisions within the Republican Party, the broader standoff shows no sign of ending soon.