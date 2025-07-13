Tech Billionaire Andreessen: Colleges to 'Pay the Price' for DEI

Tech billionaire Marc Andreessen excoriated woke universities for waging "war" on a majority of America with their "politically lethal" division, exclusion, and inequity policies, according a leaked policy discussion chat.

"They declared war on 70% of the country and now they're going to pay the price," Andreessen wrote in excerpts of a chat set up by White House senior policy adviser on artificial intelligence Sriram Krishnan, which was reportedly leaked to The Washington Post.

"The combination of DEI and immigration is politically lethal. When these two forms of discrimination combine, as they have for the last 60 years and on hyperdrive for the last decade, they systematically cut most of the children of the Trump voter base out of any realistic prospect of access to higher education and corporate America."

Colleges favoring immigrants and forcing up racial and gender barriers have Trump voters lashing back, according to the Netscape co-founder, and "the universities are at ground zero of the counterattack."

Krishnan created the chat group before President Donald Trump was reelected and when he was still working as a partner at Andreessen's venture capitalist firm, Andreesseen Horowitz, two sources told the Post.

When one chat member "expressed skepticism that diversity policies or environmental and workplace regulation had reduced economic growth," Krishnan invited Andreessen in for counterarguments this May, and he delivered his remarks before leaving the chat, according to the report.

"I view Stanford and MIT as mainly political lobbying operations fighting American innovation at this point," Andreessen wrote, according to screenshots of the messages and after they were confirmed to have come from him, sources told the Post.

Among the policy recommendations delivered by Andreessen, whose firm helped Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter, was "the bureaucratic death penalty" for the federally funded National Science Foundation, the Post reported.

The schools at the heart of the AI discussion were both MIT and Stanford, the latter of which had Andreessen's attention because it allegedly forced his wife, philanthropist Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, out of her position in 2024 as the chair of the Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society she helped found and fund.

"They forced my wife out of Stanford without a second thought, a decision that will cost them something like $5 billion in future donations," Andreessen wrote.

Trump backers and "70%" of Americans are tired of woke activism, "my cohort of citizens," according to Andreessen, were once on board with accepting diversity as the cost for past bigotry, "even though the discrimination was now aimed at us."

"The insanity of the last eight years and in particular the summer of 2020, totally shredded that complacency," he added.

"And so now my people are furious and not going to take it anymore."

Woke policies and activists in Delaware recently forced his Andreessen Horowitz to move its corporate headquarters from Nevada, much as Musk has done with SpaceX.